Chamber hosts third annual Black Business Month Celebration 

Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce celebrated the impacts of local Black-owned businesses recently with the Black Business Council’s third annual Black Business Month Celebration, held at California Institute of the Arts.

Black Business Month is celebrated throughout the country in August, and the SCV Chamber recognized three local businesses for their efforts in the community: GlowHouse Enterprises, Hammer & Nails and The Venue Valencia.

In a letter written by Tamara Pickering, chair of the Black Business Council and co-founder of The Venue Valencia alongside Denise White, she welcomed attendees and expressed her gratitude for being recognized.

“As the new chair of the Black Business Council, it is both a tremendous honor and deeply personal moment for me to welcome you to our [third] Annual Black Business Month Celebration. Serving in this role and helping lead this powerful tradition is something I hold with immense pride,” Pickering wrote. “I also stand among his year’s honorees. Being recognized alongside such remarkable individuals and business is not only a privilege, but a reminder of the strength and the resilience with our Black business community.”

Ivan Volschenk, president and CEO of the chamber, reflected on the positive impact of Black entrepreneurs within Santa Clarita and how the event highlights their initiatives.

“This marks our third year of having Black Business Month Celebration, and each year it becomes more meaningful. It’s a time to recognize the creativity, dedication and impact of Black entrepreneurs and businesses whose contributions strengthen our local economy and enrich our entire community,” Volschenk wrote in an email to The Signal. “This year’s celebration was a wonderful opportunity for everyone to come together, support one another, and honor excellence in a spirit of unity and shared goals.”

According to Volschenk, the chamber’s Black Business Council was formed four years ago. Two or three businesses are honored every year, and the celebratory events are a “gathering for everyone to get together.”

“The event grows from year to year. We get a lot more people each year that attend the event. It has definitely grown and is positively received by everyone,” Volschenk wrote. “The entire community is a part of the celebration, as well. We had a diverse group of people attending the event and celebrating. It’s a great celebration for the entire community.”