City announces ‘Allure’ exhibit at The Main 

News release

The city of Santa Clarita’s latest art exhibition, “Allure,” by local artist Frank Rock, is on view at The Main in Old Town Newhall through Monday, Sept. 22, and the community is invited to a reception on Wednesday, Sept. 3, from 6 to 8 p.m., offering an opportunity to engage with the artist and explore the exhibit firsthand.

“‘Allure’ is a vibrant collection that captures the emotional pull and sensory experience of the ocean,” said a news release from the city. “Drawing from places he’s visited and images shared by friends, Rock uses bright tropical colors and layered textures to portray the ever-changing character of coastal landscapes. Each painting reflects his deep connection to the sea — its movement, light as well as its powerful ability to stir memory and emotion.”

“Every beach is different,” Rock said in the release. “The waves, the shape of the shore, the light hitting the water — all have their own story. I try to express that through brush and paint. Whether it’s crashing waves or quiet moments along the tide, I want the viewer to feel the ocean, not just see it.”

Rock’s art can be seen throughout the community — from the “Howdy” mural at the Old Town Newhall Library Branch (25400 Main St.) to the restored stagecoach scene in the Library’s Community Room. Just down the street, his mural of the historic Southern Hotel brings local history to life at the corner of Market Street and Main Street.

At Valencia High School, Rock’s creativity enhances campus pride with a large mural in the Administration Office, and each year he adds new names to the school’s “Wall of Champions,” which honors standout athletes, the release said.

His bronze-etched tributes to America’s military conflicts are a focal point at Veterans Historical Plaza (24275 Walnut St.), and he has also brought color and character to city facilities through projects like a hand-painted trash can at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center (20850 Centre Pointe Parkway) and the “History Bear,” now installed at the Old Town Newhall Library as part of the California Bear Project.

The art reception is free and open to the public. To learn more about the “Allure” exhibit and upcoming art opportunities with the city of Santa Clarita, visit SantaClaritaArts.com or contact Garrett Fagan at [email protected].

The Main is located at 24266 Main St., Newhall.