Dr. Gene Dorio | Shield That Catalytic

It was encouraging to see the effort by the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Vehicle Theft Task Force in The Signal on Aug. 20, etching vehicle identification numbers on catalytic converters. This would “give law enforcement personnel the ability to trace identification numbers should thefts occur.”

Saugus has seen its share of stolen catalytic converters, and one night, three nearby ones were cut off, costing thousands of dollars to replace. One of our neighbors sold his car because his hybrid was too old (2005) and not worth the replacement cost.

Our Prius is in the driveway and is easy to see and access from the street, but the catalytic converter was not tampered with. Why? Last year, we bought a “catalytic converter shield” online, and our mechanic installed it in an hour. Total cost was $301. When the thieves saw it was too much work for them to bypass the shield, they left our car alone. Certainly, having your VIN etched on the converter helps if it gets stolen, but one of the most effective ways to protect yourself from thieves, if you can afford it, is to buy and install a “shield.”

Thanks to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department for helping to protect our community.

Dr. Gene Dorio

Saugus