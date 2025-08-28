Film Previews: September 2025 

By Michael Clark

Contributing Writer

If a relay race was a metaphor for a year in movies, September would be the start of the final third leg. The (mostly) popcorn fare of the summer tries to make the smooth transition into the (mostly) serious fall.

I think it would be safe to say that at least three or four of the following titles will end up on many year-end top 10 lists or become serious industry award contenders.

Here are some of the more interesting theatrical and steaming titles coming out next month. Please note: All opening dates are subject to change.

Sept. 5:

‘The Baltimorons’

Co-written and directed by mumblecore pioneer Jay Duplass, this offbeat romantic comedy stars Michael Strassner as a clumsy man in desperate need of an emergency dentist on Christmas Eve. He’s lucky to cross paths with one such person in the form of Liz Larsen, who reluctantly tends to his injuries before heading off to a family event she’d rather avoid. (Independent Film Company)

Sept. 12:

‘Clemente’

This long-overdue biographical documentary examining the storied life and career of MLB Hall-of-Famer Roberto Clemente is astonishing. Featuring interviews with sports writers, broadcasters, celebrity fans, former teammates, and Clemente’s children, director David Altrogge seamlessly weaves together stock footage, still images, and even animation. It is not to be missed. (Vinegar Hill)

‘Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale’

Given the success of the previous films and the long-running TV series that came before them, the chances of this “finale” being the last word in the franchise are 50-50. The only thing we know for sure is that this entry will be the only “DA” production not to feature the late, great Maggie Smith. (Focus Features)

‘The Long Walk’

Based on the first novel ever written by Stephen King, this dystopian survival thriller stars Cooper Hoffman as one of many who must walk uninterrupted down a series of abandoned highways until one is left upright. If you can do so, avoid watching the trailer, as it appears to give away roughly 90% of the plot. (Lionsgate)

‘Spinal Tap II: The End Continues’

This legacy satire sequel, arriving 41 years after “This Is Spinal Tap,” will either achieve greatness or be a complete train wreck. Returning co-leads Christopher Guest, Harry Shearer, and Michael McKean (also co-writers of the screenplay) again team up with original director Rob Reiner. (Bleecker Street)

Dawn (Miranda Cosgrove) and Trey (Pierson Fodé), in “The Wrong Paris.” Diyah Pera/Netflix

‘The Wrong Paris’

Former teen idol Miranda Cosgrove (“iCarly”) takes the lead in this romantic comedy starring as Dawn, a woman trying to become a contestant on a TV reality game show, believing it takes place in Paris, France. Imagine her disappointment when she discovers it’s actually set in Paris, Texas. (Netflix)

‘Looking Through Water’

Michael Douglas, his son Cameron, and David Morse lead the cast in this feel-good drama about multigenerational hardheaded men attempting to get beyond age-old grudges by competing in a father-son fishing competition. (Good Deed Entertainment)

Sept. 19

‘A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’

If the trailer is any kind of indicator, this movie could turn out to be one of the best romantic fantasies ever made. Directed by the mononymous Kogonada, the film features Sarah (Margot Robbie) and David (Colin Farrell) who meet-cute at a wedding and head out on a road trip that turns into a time-travel adventure with both of them revisiting their shaky pasts. (Columbia)

‘The Lost Bus’

Based on the 2018 California wildfire (the worst in that state’s history), this dramatic survival thriller (directed by Paul Greengrass) stars Matthew McConaughey as a bus driver who attempts to transport a teacher (America Ferrera) and dozens of her elementary school students through the flames to safety. (Apple)

‘London Calling’

After messing up in a big way in London, an unlucky hit man (Josh Duhamel) gets a new gig but must first teach the son (Jeremy Ray Taylor) of his new boss (Rick Hoffman) the tricks of the trade. As it turns out, the otherwise inept son is a natural-born expert marksman. (Quiver Distribution)

‘Prisoner of War’

Recalling “Django Unchained,” “Fight Club,” and, oddly enough, “The Bridge on the River Kwai,” the trailer for this World War II heavy-duty action drama indicates something totally bonkers. (Well Go USA Entertainment)

‘Xeno’

Based on the trailer, this bears great resemblance to “E.T.” A space traveler, looking like a much smaller, far friendlier version of the title character in the “Alien” franchise, befriends a young teen girl named Renee (Lulu Wilson) in the southwest desert. (Blue Fox Entertainment)

‘The Senior’

Postponed from the spring, this fact-based drama stars Michael Chiklis as the 59-year-old Mike Flynt, who became one of the oldest college football players in history. (Angel Studios)

‘American Sweatshop’

Lili Reinhart (“Riverdale,” “Hustlers”) stars as Daisy, a social media content moderator who witnesses a violent crime happening live online and decides to try to solve it on her own. (Brainstorm Media)

Sept. 21

‘Andrea Bocelli: Because I Believe’

Looking a great deal like the 2019 Ron Howard movie “Pavarotti,” “Because I Believe” is equal parts biographical documentary and concert film with many surprise guest stars. (Trafalgar Releasing)

Sept. 26

‘One Battle After Another’

The latest from Paul Thomas Anderson (“Boogie Nights,” “Magnolia,” “There Will Be Blood”) stars Leonardo DiCaprio as an aging hippie revolutionary trying to prevent his daughter (Chase Infiniti) from being captured by the same undercover federal agent (Sean Penn) who arrested her mother years earlier. (Warner Bros.)