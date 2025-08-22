‘Henry’s Kid’s Club’ to shut down, new health club amenity to replace it 

The Kid’s Club at the Henry Mayo Fitness and Health Club is set to close within the next month due a decline in its usage by the fitness club’s members, but the space will be utilized for a yet-to-be-announced amenity for club members, according to a prepared statement from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

“We’re very sorry to hear about the disappointment some of our members are expressing about our planned closure of the Kid’s Club at Henry Mayo Fitness and Health Club,” the statement read. “We agree with them about what a great place the Kid’s Club is. The hard reality is that over the past several years there has been declining utilization of the Kid’s Club. At this point we believe the space will be better used for another member benefit.”

The statement added: “We deeply value the role Henry Mayo Fitness and Health Club plays in the lives of our members and we are committed to providing more services to support our members on their health and wellness journeys. We are not quite ready to share details but will be making an announcement soon.”

Among those lamenting the closure of the kids’ facility is Santa Clarita resident Amber Stefanelli.

“I’ve been a member of this fitness center for over three years. (The Kid’s Club) wasn’t just a center for babysitting. It was truly like a family,” Stefanelli said, adding that the club provided activities to ensure that children received top-notch care while their parents exercised.

She added that she hopes to give the Kids Club a proper send-off: “Henry Mayo Fitness Center has been a big part of my life, because it molded me into becoming a marathon runner. I would like to try and get the community together to say goodbyes and to finish the race.”