Jason Gibbs | Honoring Youth and Inspiring Change at the Evening of Remembrance 

At the heart of Central Park (27150 Bouquet Canyon Road), surrounded by oak trees and serene trails, is one of the most meaningful spaces in Santa Clarita: the Youth Grove, a place that invites reflection and remembrance.

On Wednesday, Aug. 27, it will once again become a gathering place for our community as we come together for the annual event, the Evening of Remembrance.

The Youth Grove is unlike anywhere else in Santa Clarita. It is marked by a circle of tree-stump shaped pillars, each one a tribute to a young life cut short in a traffic-related incident. Now, 121 pillars stand there, each representing a life lost. Together, they form a circle of remembrance. At the center of the Youth Grove is a monument engraved with a message that challenges us all, to “Know More” about safe driving so “No More” young lives will be lost behind the wheel.

It isn’t just a memorial, it is a call to action.

The Evening of Remembrance is one of the most powerful events we hold as a city. It brings together residents, law enforcement, local school officials, community leaders and most importantly, families who have experienced unimaginable loss.

This year’s ceremony will begin with the Walk of Remembrance at 7:15 p.m., a quiet, communal procession through Central Park that begins and ends at the Youth Grove. It is a moment to stand alongside those who have lost loved ones, offer support and reflect on the lives we are there to honor.

Following the walk, the community gathers for a heartfelt ceremony that includes personal reflections, youth voices and moving musical performances. These elements help to not only remember those who have passed, but also to shine a light on how we can try and prevent future tragedies.

One of the most emotional parts of the ceremony is the “Forever Young” slideshow, a tribute made up of images of those memorialized in the Youth Grove. Each photo tells a story, a life full of hope, energy and promise. As these faces light up the screen, we are reminded not only of the individuals we’ve lost, but also of the ripple effects their absence has had on families, classrooms, neighborhoods and friendships. For many, this is the moment when the impact of unsafe driving becomes real. These are not just statistics, they’re children, siblings and friends. The slideshow is not only a tribute, but also a solemn warning.

One of the most inspiring aspects of the Evening of Remembrance is the role young people play in shaping it. Students participate by sharing heartfelt speeches and stories about how traffic incidents have touched their lives. Some remember friends they’ve lost. Others talk about how they’ve chosen to drive more responsibly, speak up when they see unsafe behavior or advocate for change at their schools. There are also musical performances and songs sung and played by students, that add depth to the evening. Their voices and talents echo throughout the Youth Grove, creating a moment that is both emotional and beautiful.

This kind of youth involvement matters, because when young people lead the conversation around traffic safety, their peers listen.

As a council member and a father, this ceremony means a great deal to me. It is a reminder that every choice we make behind the wheel has the power to protect or endanger others. It underscores the shared responsibility to look out for each other, whether we are drivers, cyclists or pedestrians. Each pillar at the Youth Grove represents a promise we must keep, to do better, to drive safer and to never become complacent, because every life lost is one too many.

If you’ve never attended the Evening of Remembrance, I encourage you to join us this year. It is a chance to show your support, to learn and to be a part of a citywide effort to protect our youth. Every person who walks the Youth Grove, hears the stories and sees those faces is one more person who can make a difference on our roads.

On Wednesday, Aug. 27, this event is not just to remember, but to act with compassion, commitment and care for every young life in our city.

For more information about the Youth Grove and the Evening of Remembrance, please visit SantaClarita.gov/YouthGrove.

Councilmember Jason Gibbs is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected].