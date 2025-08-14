Marsha McLean | Illuminating Central Park  

Having lived and worked in Paris, I learned that art is everywhere – in the Gothic arches of Notre Dame, the notes of a violinist in the metro, the brushstrokes of a masterpiece tucked into a gallery. That experience instilled in me a lifelong belief that art shouldn’t be reserved just for museums — it should be part of everyday life. That’s why I believe investing in public art is essential in shaping not only the character of a city, but also inspiring residents and visitors. And there’s no better example of this than what we’ve created at Central Park.

In June, Central Park transformed into a canvas of light, music and meaning as more than 1,000 residents joined us for the illumination ceremony of the city’s newest amenity – the River of Lights. The evening felt like Santa Clarita’s very own version of the Hollywood Bowl. Families brought picnic baskets, children ran across the lawn and the sunset painted the perfect backdrop as the night unfolded with music, art and light.

The River of Lights is not just a lighting feature, it’s a narrative in motion. Embedded in the ground are 214 programmable lights, stretching from the main plaza, between the benches and trees, all the way to the base of the iconic 172-step staircase. From there, the lights climb the hillside, creating a glowing stream that dances with color.

Working with our local partners at Visual Terrain, the installation was designed to tell the story of water – from rainfall to evaporation – through five distinct segments. As visitors watch, they experience the visual rhythm of rain falling, water cascading downhill, lightning flickering through the plaza, mist shimmering in the stillness and the final disappearance of light symbolizing evaporation.

Accompanying the light show was a moving performance by the Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra. From classical pieces like Tchaikovsky’s “Waltz of the Flowers” to a completely original composition created for this event, the music perfectly mirrored the emotional arc of the lights. The moment of crescendo during the “lightning” segment with flicker of white and the bursts of orchestral sound was unforgettable.

Another highlight of the evening was seeing the 14-foot sculpture, “When Cloud Met a Cloud,” by Brooklyn-based artist Sujin Lim. Inspired by the intersection of art and infrastructure in our community, the piece captures the essence of water’s role in our lives through the billowing steel clouds and the brightly colored steel rods, illuminated in various colors of light.

Along the plaza, the city also partnered with Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency to install educational displays that explain the significance of the sculpture, while also highlighting the city’s commitment to water conservation through infrastructure and sustainable design practices.

To add to the evening, hundreds of kids and teens filled the lawn for some playful competition and family fun. Our Youth Sports Pop Up and Play team brought out cornhole, volleyball, soccer and more.

Whether you’re discovering it for the first time, or returning to experience it again, the River of Lights is officially open to the community. The installation runs nightly from dusk until 10 p.m. throughout the summer. So bring a friend, take a stroll through the illuminated plaza and see how art, nature and community come together – right here in the heart of Santa Clarita.

You can visit the River of Lights at Central Park (27150 Bouquet Canyon Park, 91350) near the exercise staircase.

Councilwoman Marsha McLean is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected].