Robert Lamoureux | Does a leak have water softener working overtime?  

Question: Hi Robert, do you know why I could be suddenly going through a lot more salt with my water softener system? I am not with a particular company as most are here in Santa Clarita. I decided to have my own system installed. The downside is that I am not knowledgeable about the entire system so am now faced with troubleshooting on my own. Do you know what could be happening?

— Jack S.

Answer: Jack, I’d initially look at the easiest possibility and check the toilets in the home, to see if they are running unnecessarily because of needing new internal parts. Next, investigate other sources of water for potential leaks.

If all of this looks good, you can have the water tested for minerals and hardness, and see if the equipment needs adjusting. Aside from those two things, I’d then refer to the manufacturer for additional troubleshooting. Finally, you may need to call in a professional if you cannot troubleshoot and fix this on your own. Best of luck.

Robert Lamoureux has more than 40 years of experience as a general contractor, with separate licenses in electrical and plumbing contracting. He owns IMS Construction Inc. in Valencia. His opinions are his own, not necessarily those of The Signal. Opinions expressed in this column are not meant to replace the recommendations of a qualified contractor after that contractor has made a thorough visual inspection. Email questions to Robert at [email protected].