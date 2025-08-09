Robert Lamoureux | Keeping your cool with an old HVAC system 

Question: Robert, I have a heating, ventilation and air conditioning system that is roughly 25 years old using R22 refrigerant. I understand this has been phased out and supplies are dwindling. Recently, I needed a repair and was asked to consider a whole new system at a considerable cost.

The HVAC technician advised that, should my compressor fail, the expense most likely would be more than it is now. Can you please set the record straight? I understand there may be retrofit options but that’s not what is being proposed. If my technician is correct, a good number of homeowners will be in the same boat. Thanks.

— John S.

Answer: John, the service tech is correct. You can nurse your unit along until it dies by keeping the refrigerant topped off and keeping the filters clean. Keep the condenser clear of any foliage to allow the flow of air at its maximum. I see so many condensers covered with bushes to keep the noise level down and the unit not being visible. It’s imperative that the condenser be able to breathe and dissipate the heat load easily.

If you’re in the position and the unit is as old as you mentioned, I’d replace it. The new units are so much more energy-efficient these days. Typically, the return on the investment is approximately 24 months. As for purchasing new equipment and the details regarding retrofit options, I believe it best to consult with the A/C pros.

I know it is difficult to try and trust a contractor, especially when it comes to such large sums of money, so always best to go with a recommendation from someone you know who has used them and has had a good experience. I have an A/C contractor that I trust, and I’ll forward their information on to you. Give them a call and see how their information stacks up against what you’ve already heard — evaluate that way. Best of luck.

Robert Lamoureux has more than 40 years of experience as a general contractor, with separate licenses in electrical and plumbing contracting. He owns IMS Construction Inc. in Valencia. His opinions are his own, not necessarily those of The Signal. Opinions expressed in this column are not meant to replace the recommendations of a qualified contractor after that contractor has made a thorough visual inspection. Email questions to Robert at [email protected].