Robert Lamoureux | Question No. 1 on dogs and a new lawn

Question: Hello Robert, I am in the process of redoing our existing landscape, it is original to the property here in the older part of Valencia. Needless to say, the grass is mostly a crabgrass/weed combination and will be replaced with sod. Given that we have two dogs, do you know of anything that we can use to distract them from certain areas/items and redirect them to an area we wish for them to use for potty, on the new lawn when it happens?

— Jordan J.

Answer: Jordan, there are a couple of things that can be done. Primarily, you can leash the dogs and walk with them to the area you wish for them to use, and use positive reinforcement such as treats, once they accomplish their mission.

Additionally, there are products such as, “Not Here! Spray” and “Potty Training Spray.” One is as the name states, a product to discourage them from going in/on a particular area, and the other can be sprayed onto an area that you wish for them to use. Nothing is fool-proof other than the human consistency, but with all of the tools mentioned put to use together, you should have great success.

Best of luck, and enjoy your new yard.

