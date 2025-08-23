Robert Lamoureux | Toilet repair for the aspiring DIYer 

Question: Hi Robert, I’m a younger homeowner with my first home, and would like to try and handle repairs mostly on my own, as I am able. This is the first issue I have and am hoping I can take care of it, with your help. One of the toilets randomly sounds like water is running, even if no one has been in there to use it. Is this something for a novice or do I need to call a plumber?

— Richard T.

Answer: Richard, congratulations on being a homeowner. It’s great that you want to be as self-sufficient as you can. It will likely save you a lot of money over the years. A toilet with these symptoms will be an easy fix for you.

You need to go to a big box store and buy a new flush valve kit for the brand and design of the toilet you are repairing. If you’re having trouble identifying that, shut the water valve at the base/rear of the toilet. Once the water is off, you will remove the tank lid and remove the existing valve. Take this with you and purchase a like-for-like replacement.

Ask for help if needed, but they are all pretty identifiable. Replace it in reverse order of how you removed the old one, then turn the water valve back on. Check for any leaks and, if none, you should have a successful repair under your belt. Best of luck.

Robert Lamoureux has more than 40 years of experience as a general contractor, with separate licenses in electrical and plumbing contracting. He owns IMS Construction Inc. in Valencia. His opinions are his own, not necessarily those of The Signal. Opinions expressed in this column are not meant to replace the recommendations of a qualified contractor after that contractor has made a thorough visual inspection. Email questions to Robert at [email protected].