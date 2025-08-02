Robert Lamoureux | Will the wall come tumbling down? 

Question: The wall is moving, as you can see in the pictures, and has a crack in the bricks on the right side. Is this wall in danger of falling? What is the cause of the movement? Is this from the rains? We keep the tree trimmed every two years. What’s going on? How long before the wall falls down?

— Dylan

Answer: Dylan, thank you for the pictures of the wall and surrounding area, this really helps me get a better understanding of your issue. The tree is the source of this problem. It’s called surcharge. The tree has downward pressure as well as an outward force, pushing on the wall and causing the flex of the blocks.

My strongest recommendation is to pull that tree out to stop this pressure against the retaining wall. If you take it out this will subside and won’t move anymore. If you wait too long you will be faced with structural damage to the wall.

If you hire a contractor for the work, be sure you get certificates of insurance (COI), as I always preach. Be sure you get them from the carrier and not directly from the contractor, as they can be altered. If you get them from the carrier and the contractor defaults with his insurance, the company must notify you directly. Protect yourself.

