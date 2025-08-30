Saugus sweeps Canyon in straight sets  

Foothill League volleyball action began around the Santa Clarita Valley on Thursday and Saugus, the reigning league champion, began its title defense against the visiting Canyon.

The Centurions (12-1, 1-0) swept the Cowboys (2-14, 0-1) in straight sets, 25-16, 25-14, 25-18 for their first league win of the new season.

Saugus head coach Zachary Ambrose is proud of the team for the win but wants more this season against his rivals.

“I think it’s just another step for us improving. That’s been the goal the whole year,” Ambrose said. “We’re playing with a young team, so getting them enough experience when we start playing high-level teams, that is so that we’re ready to go.”

Canyon High’s Olivia Turner (4) goes for a spike during a match against Saugus on Aug. 28, 2025. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Saugus was led by senior Taylor Stires in the win. The opposite hitter led the team with 12 kills throughout all three sets.

In 29 attacking attempts, she had 12 kills to her name, boasting a 41.4% kill percentage.

“I like her aggressiveness. We’ve been working on when the sets are there, really going for that kill and not worrying about an error that may happen,” Ambrose said. “Since she’s become more aggressive in that swing, I think her kill percentage has gone way up throughout the season.”

Mallory Lindner (33) of Canyon bumps the ball during a match against Saugus on Aug. 28, 2025. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

With Saugus being a younger team this season, Ambrose has had to rely on freshmen such as Emily Tran and Chasiah Omoregie.

But even though this is their first year in the program, Ambrose is confident in their ability and saw that on Thursday’s game with Canyon.

“[Tran has] just been solid, you know, especially for joining the program a little bit later as an incoming freshman and not really having a full season to train with us,” Ambrose said. “She’s been able to step in and take that libero role, and she’s just been a very solid passer and defender for us.”

As for Omoregie, she may have only had two kills throughout the night but led the teams in digs with 13.

“Defensively, she’s been really strong for us,” Ambrose said. “She’s always one of our top diggers on defense, so I like seeing that out of that position as well.”

Saugus would leave the Centurion gym with a crucial win against a league rival in Canyon. But Ambrose has his focus on the bigger picture and having his squad getting better one game at a time.

“I think it’s cliche, it’s one game at a time,” Ambrose said. “Whoever the opponent is in front of you, you try to prepare the best you can for them. And then, you know, if you take care of your side, then you should do OK.”

Saugus plays again Tuesday at Golden Valley with the game set to begin at 5 p.m.