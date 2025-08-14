SCAA Gallery steps away from concrete realities with ‘Abstracted’  

News release

The Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery is showcasing the group art show, “Abstracted,” through Sept. 21, with a free opening reception scheduled 5-8 p.m. Saturday.

“Abstracted” is an art exhibit that showcases all things theoretical and obtuse.

“This one is for our abstract art lovers. Come experience and explore new work with an open mind, and let your imagination run through loose shapes, lines, form and color within the free expressions of our artists,” 2025 SCAA Gallery Chair and Artist Tobi Beck said in a news release. “For our opening reception on Aug. 16, we have an amazing evening planned. In addition to viewing the art, you will be entertained by American Standard, a Long Beach-based band combining elements of hip hop, soul, jazz, and funk with fresh originals and reimagined classics.”

Guests can also enjoy art-making through mini-collage led by SCAA artist Trudy Bowden Callahan. Supplies are limited.

Beck also will provide a live demonstration of art creation, 2025 SCAA Gallery Co-Chair and Artist Qiana Tarlow added.

The SCAA Gallery is located at 22508 6th St., Old Town Newhall. Show hours are 5-8 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.

For more information about SCAA and the SCAA Gallery, visit santaclaritaartists.org.