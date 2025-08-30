VIA to host ‘Unlock Your Olympic Opportunity’ luncheon on Sept. 12 

The Valley Industry Association is scheduled to host a luncheon for business leaders in preparation for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. The event is on Sept. 19 from 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center at College of the Canyons.

The luncheon is an introduction to how businesses can get involved with the Games as vendors and what businesses and individuals can expect as plans move forward.

Details are still being finalized by the Olympic committees, and VIA plans to serve the business community with information.

Olympian Mark Crear, from COC, will share his personal stories about the Olympic experience.

Tyler Pledger from the city of Santa Clarita will provide information on the city’s ongoing meetings with Olympic committee members and share what businesses and individuals may expect as the planning process moves forward.

Selina Thomas of 6 Degrees HR Consulting is speaking about her experiences assisting a client to become an approved vendor for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. She will provide some insight into the process, the challenges, and the opportunities that came with being a part of an Olympic partnership.

Space is limited, and reservations are required to be made by Sept. 12.

Tickets for VIA members and sponsored guests are $45, and non-members are $55. Lunch will be served.

The University Center is on the Valencia COC campus, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, and the event will be held in room 258.