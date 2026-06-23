Lynwood man arrested on suspicion of sex act charge 

A 51-year-old Lynwood man was arrested in the Santa Clarita Valley on suspicion of committing a sex act with a child under the age of 10, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department booking logs.

Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, said during a phone interview that the arrest had no correlation or ties to Santa Clarita, other than the arrest was made in the SCV on Tuesday morning.

She said a special team came up to the SCV to grab the suspect, book him at the station and use the jail facility then take him back down to south Los Angeles where the case happened. Miller said that she could not confirm the exact special law enforcement team that came to get the suspect.