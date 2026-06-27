Robert Lamoureux | Hoping not to shed tears over shed AC costs 

Question: I have a large unattached shed/garage, that I work from for side wood projects. I’m tired of the heat in the summer. It stops me from being out there as much as I want to be. What can I put out there for cooling purposes that will do the trick? I have a decent budget but don’t know where to begin. Any ideas on what to use, and who to get to help? Thank you in advance, for any advice.

— Suzanne V.

Answer: Suzanne, if your budget allows, I’d recommend hiring a licensed and insured HVAC contractor to install a mini split. Mini splits are wonderful, compact units that allow both heat and cooling, for smaller spaces.

Be sure to vet the contractor, ensuring that license and insurance are up to date. He will need to acquire permits for this and be sure to not make ﬁnal payment until ﬁnal inspection from building and safety has passed, the unit is functioning completely, and the work area has been cleaned. This would be my highest recommendation; they are wonderful units and highly efficient.

Robert Lamoureux has more than 40 years of experience as a general contractor, with separate licenses in electrical and plumbing contracting. He owns IMS Construction Inc. in Valencia. His opinions are his own, not necessarily those of The Signal. Opinions expressed in this column are not meant to replace the recommendations of a qualified contractor after that contractor has made a thorough visual inspection. Email questions to Robert at [email protected].