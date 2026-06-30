Santa Clarita Transit offering rides to World Cup 

News release

The FIFA World Cup is here, and Santa Clarita Transit is offering residents a lift to help them be part of the excitement. Whether attending a match at SoFi Stadium or joining fellow fans at an Official FIFA Fan Zone, Santa Clarita Transit provides connections to some of the tournament’s biggest destinations.

Now through July 10, riders can take Santa Clarita Transit to World Cup events.

Fans traveling to SoFi Stadium can park for free at the McBean Regional Transit Center and board Santa Clarita Transit Route 757 to North Hollywood Station. From there, Metro’s dedicated World Cup shuttle service will provide direct transportation to the stadium, with shuttles operating approximately every 10 minutes on match days. The last Route 757 trip returning to Santa Clarita departs at 7:34 p.m. on weekdays and 7:15 p.m. on weekends.

Fans attending evening matches are encouraged to carefully plan their return trip and verify schedules before traveling.

If you do not have tickets to the games but still want to be part of the fun, Santa Clarita Transit also provides connections to Official FIFA Fan Zones throughout Los Angeles. For route information, schedules and trip planning assistance, visit SantaClaritaTransit.com.