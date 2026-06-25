SCV Water adopts contingency plan, UWMP 

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s board of directors has adopted two plans that address the agency’s short- and long-term water planning objectives, the agency announced in a news release.

These actions help ensure that sufficient water supplies are available to meet existing and future water needs, and that steps are in place should a critical water shortage occur, the release said.

“As SCV Water continues to serve the Santa Clarita Valley, long-term planning is important,” SCV Water General Manager Matt Stone said in the release. “It is our responsibility to not only meet today’s water needs, but to ensure our community remains a sustainable place to live and work decades into the future.”

On June 9, the board adopted the Water Shortage Contingency Plan and, one week later, on June 16, it adopted the 2025 Urban Water Management Plan. Board action followed an extensive year-long planning and outreach process, the release said.

During the development of the 2025 Urban Water Management Plan, the public was invited to participate in four community workshops (in-person and online), with dedicated communication and meetings also held with tribal representatives and under-represented communities, the release said.

The public comment period was extended from the 30 days required by law to 60 days to give participants a chance to thoroughly review plan documentation, according to the release. The process culminated in public hearings on April 28 and June 9 to hear public comment, and a separate board meeting on June 16 to adopt the UWMP.

“Public participation and involvement were critical to our success. We have one of the most engaged communities in the state when it comes to urban planning,” Senior Water Resources Planner Sarah Fleury said in the release. “Keeping the public informed and engaged during the planning process helps ensure reliability today and into the future through a diversified, adaptable portfolio that supports long-term stability and growth.”

The Water Shortage Contingency Plan is a requirement of the California Urban Water Management Planning Act and other applicable laws. It will help SCV Water prioritize actions when water shortage conditions occur as a result of drought, earthquakes, fires, or other catastrophic events.

“The Water Shortage Contingency Plan aligns with the Urban Water Management Plan and prepares our agency and community should unforeseen supply shortages occur,” Sustainability Manager Matt Dickens said in the release. “The updates reflect current supply conditions, updated technical analyses, and revised planning assumptions used in the 2025 UWMP.”

The Urban Water Management Plan is also a requirement by law for urban water suppliers, which must prepare an update every five years. The Urban Water Management Plan guides long-term resource planning to meet existing and future water needs. It includes recycled water and conservation, the potential effects of climate change and drought, and assesses water supplies.

More information, including the adopted plans, is available at yourSCVwater.com/watershed-planning.