Summer Blockbuster Entertainment 

“It’s summertime and the living is easy,” those words sung by Ella Fitzgerald in the 1960s might not ring as true in 2026, but summertime should still be the time for fun, entertainment and blockbusters.

This summer looks to have several “must see” entertainment events on the horizon, maybe not at the level of when “Jaws” or “Star Wars” owned the box office, but at least more quality entertainment should be available than in recent memory.

Film

The 2026 summer blockbuster season features a slate of major franchise sequels, superhero films and high-profile adaptations.

Headlining the expected box office blockbusters are “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” Pixar’s “Toy Story 5” and the Steven Spielberg film “Disclosure Day.”

‘Scary Movie’

The sixth installment in the Scary Movie franchise reunites a group of friends after a masked killer they encountered 26 years ago returns. Scary Movie will feature parodies of some modern day horror movie classics like “Get Out,” “Nope,” “Longlegs,” “Sinners,” “Scream.”

Starring Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, Anna Faris, Regina Hall, Damon Wayans Jr., Gregg Wayans, Kim Wayans, Jon Abrahams, Lochlyn Munro, Dave Sheridan, Cheri Oteri, Chris Elliott and Heidi Gardner,.

‘Masters of the Universe’

This film is based on the “Master of the Universe” franchise by Mattel. It is the second live-action adaptation after the original 1987 film.

Starring Nicholas Galitzine, Camila Mendes, Alison Brie, Idris Elba, Kristen Wiig, Morena Baccarin and Jared Leto.

‘Disclosure Day’

Director Steven Spielberg returns to the world of science fiction with his first movie in four years and his first sci-fi movie in nearly two decades. The film will explore an alien entity that is seemingly taking over the world.

Starring Emily Blunt, Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson and Colman Domingo.

‘Toy Story 5’

The Toy Story franchise returns with its fifth installment, that picks up after Woody decided to leave the comfort of Bonnie’s home and help abandoned toys alongside Bo Peep.

Starring Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, Greta Lee, Conan O’Brien, Tony Hale, Craig Robinson, Shelby Rabara, Scarlett Spears, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Matty Matheson, Wallace Shawn, John Ratzenberger, Blake Clark, Annie Potts, Bonnie Hunt, Keanu Reeves and Ernie Hudson.

‘The Death of Robin Hood’

This isn’t the cheery, rob-from-the-rich-give-to-the-poor archer we know from dozens of Sherwood Forest chronicles. This Robin is critically injured and grappling with the pain he’s caused in his life of crime and murder. Staring Hugh Jackman, Jodie Comer and Noah Jupe.

‘Supergirl’

The movie follows Kara Zor-El as she celebrates her 23rd birthday when she finds herself traveling across the galaxy with Ruthye Marye Knoll who recruits Supergirl for a quest for revenge.

Starring Milly Alcock, Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham and Jason Momoa.

July 10

‘Moana’

The latest Disney live-action remake finds Moana who is chosen by the ocean to travel and reunite a mysterious relic with the goddess Te Fiti. Along the way, she finds some unlikely companions, including Maui, a boisterous demigod.

Starring Catherine Laga’aia, Dwayne Johnson, John Tui and Frankie Adams.

July 17

‘The Odyssey’

Academy Award winner Christopher Nolan brings Homer’s ancient Greek epic, “The Odyssey,” to theaters. Starring Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, Benny Safdie, John Leguizamo, Himesh Patel, Mia Goth, Will Yun Lee and Elliot Page.

July 31

‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’

Picking up after the events of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” four years have passed after Peter Parker voluntarily erased himself from the lives and memories of everyone. He’s back to crime-fighting in NYC, in a city that no longer knows his name.

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Aug. 7

‘Tony’

A biographical drama which focuses on the early life and formative years of the late celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain.

Starring Dominic Sessa as a young Anthony Bourdain, Emilia Jones, Leo Woodall and Antonio Banderas.

TV

If high gas prices have encouraged you to stay home this summer rather than roam around the country, there are several new television and streaming options to keep you entertained.

‘The Bear Season 5’

All good things must come to an end and this summer it’s time for the series final of “The Bear” on FX/Hulu. This extraordinary Emmy-winning show stars Jeremy Allen White, Sydney and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

July 9

‘Big Brother Season 28’

The veteran reality competition series returns to CBS and is hosted by Julie Chen Moonves.

July 9

Netflix will bring back the classic television series “Little House on the Prairie” with a new cast and a story closely mirroring the books of Laura Ingalls Wilder. Photo by Erick Zachanowich/Netflix.

‘Little House on the Prairie’

Netflix offers a new TV adaptation of Laura Ingalls Wilder’s beloved book series. This show sparks nostalgia for fans of the NBC show that starred Melissa Gilbert and Michael Landon and aired from 1974-1983 as it follows a young Laura narrate her family’s journey to find a new home in the prairie.

July 13

‘Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro’

A new spin-off competition series on ABC where 12 up-and-coming dancers live together and compete in a grueling audition process. The winner earns a coveted, permanent spot as a professional dancer on “Dancing with the Stars.” 