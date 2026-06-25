Twin quakes hit Venezuela; death toll feared to rise 

By Jill McLaughlin

& Melanie Sun

Contributing Writers

Venezuela was rocked by two powerful earthquakes on Wednesday — a 7.2-magnitude quake followed just 39 seconds later by a larger 7.5-magnitude main shock — the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

At least 164 people have died and 971 have been injured, with the death toll feared to rise, acting President Delcy Rodríguez said. She declared a state of emergency across several states affected.

La Guaira, the area hardest hit, has been described as a disaster zone.

“Dozens of buildings have collapsed there, about 30 kilometers [19 miles] north of Caracas, and we are currently carrying out intensive rescue operations to save lives,” she said.

The country’s main airport, Simón Bolívar International Airport near Caracas, is damaged and closed. Subway and natural gas services in the capital have been canceled, as well as school activities for several days.

The main earthquake struck at 6:05 p.m. local time near Yumare, located on the country’s Caribbean coast, about 100 miles west of the capital of Caracas. The first quake was recorded at about 6:04 p.m. and was centered near San Felipe, about 4 miles north of the second quake.

A tsunami warning was issued for the coast of Venezuela but was canceled minutes later by the National Weather Service after scientists analyzed the events.

Venezuelan Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello spoke on state television, saying the quake could be felt in several states. Several people were injured in the earthquakes, he said.

“We understand that some people may be desperate, but we are acting according to protocols to activate aid and rescue efforts to help those who need it most,” Cabello said.

He also urged people to remain outside as aftershocks could further damage some structures.

The USGS issued a red alert for the events. The agency estimates 10,000 to 100,000 deaths could result from the disaster, which is expected to leave extensive damage in the region.

“Overall, the population in this region resides in structures that are vulnerable to earthquake shaking, though resistant structures exist,” the agency reported.

Most of the buildings are unreinforced brick masonry and adobe block construction, according to the USGS.

Raw video footage from Caracas posted on social media shows plumes of smoke rising from the city and multiple buildings toppled, crushing cars.

An unverified video of an airport shared on social media shows terrified passengers running from falling ceiling structures and covering their loved ones while the ground shakes.

“The building really shook from side to side. Unreal. The force was incredibly strong,” Caracas resident Roberto Gamas said. “We were walking and it was tossing us around. Everything in the apartment fell. Well, thank God we were able to get out.”

In a brief address to the nation late Wednesday, Rodríguez said the earthquakes caused damage in several states, but she did not provide figures on injuries or fatalities, or on homes and buildings damaged.

“We urge our population to remain calm,” Rodríguez said. “We urge unity.”

Rodríguez also asked all health care professionals in the country to report to hospitals to assist anyone who was injured.

In the state of Falcon — to the north of the two epicenters in the states of Carabobo and Yaracuy — Gov. Victor Clark said 32 people had been hospitalized. More than four hours after the earthquake, 15 people remained trapped.

U.S. President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to offer Venezuela U.S. aid.

“The two major earthquakes that just hit the great people of Venezuela are both massive in scale and have left a devastating number of deaths. The U.S.A. stands ready, willing and able to help!” he wrote. “We will be there for our new and great friends. Early reports are not good!”

According to the U.S. State Department, the United States has deployed “search and rescue teams, medical resources and humanitarian assistance” in coordination with the interim Venezuelan government.

Offers of help were also made by Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, El Salvador, Mexico, Panama and Uruguay.

“Our hearts are with the people of Venezuela during these difficult times,” President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador said on X. “We send you all our solidarity and our prayers. Strength Venezuela.”

Minutes after the quakes hammered Venezuela, a 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck off the northern coast of Japan. The country’s meteorological society indicated there was no tsunami threat, the USGS reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.