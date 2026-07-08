Anna Griese | Listening, Follow-Through and Results

Saugus Union School District is at an important turning point, and I am excited to announce my candidacy for reelection to the Saugus Union School District governing board, Trustee Area 2.

Over the past four years, I have had the privilege of serving our students, families, teachers, staff and community. Throughout my first term, I have worked to be an independent voice who asks the tough questions, listens to different perspectives, and advocates for transparency, accountability, student success and common-sense solutions. I have never been afraid to challenge assumptions, seek answers, or represent the concerns of parents, employees and community members.

During my first term, our district has made meaningful progress. Together, we have had multiple schools recognized through the prestigious California Distinguished Schools Program, earned the Advisory Commission on Special Education Impact Award for excellence in public education, and received national recognition through the Alliance for a Healthier Generation’s America’s Healthiest Schools program. We have also continued investing in new and modernized school facilities, strengthened accountability through improved reporting and performance dashboards, and selected a new superintendent to lead the next chapter of the Saugus district.

I am proud of what we have accomplished together, but I don’t believe in accepting the status quo when we have the opportunity to do better. I believe asking tough questions is one of the most important responsibilities of a trustee. It’s how we gain clarity, make better decisions, strengthen accountability, and ultimately deliver better outcomes for our students, teachers, staff and families.

As our district begins this next chapter under new leadership, I believe it is important to provide continuity, steady governance, and a clear focus on the issues that matter most to our community.

My top priority continues to be improving student behavior and creating learning environments where every student can learn and every teacher can teach in a safe, supportive environment. That requires a clear, consistent approach to student behavior, timely interventions, meaningful support for students and staff, and a commitment to measuring what is working so we can continue improving.

I also believe great schools start with great people. Our teachers and staff are the foundation of student success, and we must continue supporting them, listening to their perspectives, and creating a culture where outstanding educators choose to join our district, build their careers here, and thrive.

Throughout my time on the board, I have remained actively engaged in our schools and community by visiting school sites and attending district events and making it a priority to be accessible to our community. I take the time to meet with people, listen to their concerns and understand different perspectives because I believe a trustee’s responsibility is to be accessible, represent the people they serve and ensure the voices of the people they serve are heard when important decisions are being made.

Finally, I will continue advocating for accountability and results. Good ideas deserve good execution. It’s not enough to launch new programs and initiatives — we need clear goals, measurable outcomes, regular evaluation, and the willingness to celebrate what’s working while making timely improvements when something isn’t.

I am running for reelection because I believe our students, teachers, staff and families deserve a trustee who listens, follows through, and isn’t satisfied with “good enough” when we have the opportunity to do better. I would be honored to continue serving our community and helping move Saugus Union School District forward.

Anna Griese

Saugus Union School District Trustee, Area 2

Santa Clarita