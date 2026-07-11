Arthur Saginian | Old Testament Perspective?

Regarding Lois Eisenberg, “Pope Leo vs. President Trump” (letters, May 7) I must advise Ms. Eisenberg to dump the pope and read the the Bible. The Old Testament (most notably Exodus) is rife with stories of how God slaughtered scores of His own children in order to clear the “promised land” for His “chosen people.” Entire regions were laid waste down to the last man, woman, child and even animal — nothing was spared. First genocide on record.

And as for God not being “on the side of those who wield the sword,” according to the New Testament His only begotten Son, Jesus, proclaimed that He had “not come to bring peace to the world, but a sword” — Matthew 10:34.

Trump isn’t the only one who equated himself with Jesus. I beat Trump to the punch in one of my own letters to The Signal (Feb. 22, 2025).

Finally, as you may recall Jesus was scourged and crucified by a Roman administration that was being blackmailed by the Jewish temple high priests for trying to drain the Judean “swamp.” So Pope Leo is either ignorant or he’s being blackmailed by the Democratic temple high priests.

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita