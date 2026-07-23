Buzz Classic Movies this week: ‘At War with the Army’ 

By Signal Staff

An all-time classic comedy duo comes to Buzz Classic Movies on Saturday night with a streaming presentation of “At War with the Army,” starring Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis.

The 1950 comedy has earned a 57% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes’ “Popcornmeter” based on more than 2,500 ratings.

“When former business partners Vic Puccinelli (Dean Martin) and Alvin Korwin (Jerry Lewis) enlist in the U.S. Army, they have different ambitions,” says the Rotten Tomatoes summary of the movie. “Puccinelli, who has made the rank of sergeant, wants to see action rather than the drudgery of his current post. On the other hand, Korwin, who is a klutz, wants to stay out of combat and near his family in the United States. However, they both have to deal with stern Sgt. McVey (Mike Kellin) while also preparing for an Army variety show.”

“At War with the Army” streams at 8 p.m. Saturday on The Signal’s streaming channel, The Buzz, available at buzzscv.com as well as streaming platforms including Roku and Apple TV.