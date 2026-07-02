Buzz Classic Movies this week: ‘Road to Bali’ 

By Signal Staff

Vaudeville, comedy and an Indonesian island adventure come to Buzz Classic Movies on Saturday night with a streaming presentation of “Road to Bali,” starring Bob Hope, Bing Crosby and Dorothy Lamour.

The 1952 comedy classic has earned a 75% critics score based on eight reviews and a 64% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes’ “Popcornmeter” based on more than 2,500 ratings.

“In this musical, Harold and George are two vaudeville performers in Australia. After they realize their local gal pals intend to marry them, they sign up for a diving expedition led by the local island prince, Ken Arok,” says the Rotten Tomatoes summary of the movie. “They soon meet the prince’s sister, Lalah, who rules a beautiful island. When their dive uncovers a jewel-filled chest, Ken tries to steal both the treasure and Lalah’s throne, and the trio is forced into hiding.”

“Bob Hope and Bing Crosby keep the quips flying at a machine-gun pace,” critic Bob Thomas wrote for The Associated Press.

“Road to Bali” streams at 8 p.m. Saturday on The Signal’s streaming channel, The Buzz, available at buzzscv.com as well as streaming platforms including Roku and Apple TV.