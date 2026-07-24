City seeks nonprofit projects for Make a Difference Day 

News release

Make a Difference Day returns on Saturday, Oct. 24, and the city of Santa Clarita is inviting local nonprofit organizations to submit projects for this national day of service. Eligible 501(c)(3) organizations are invited to identify projects where city volunteers can lend a hand and make a meaningful impact across the community.

“There is no project too big or too small,” said a news release from the city. “Whether your organization needs assistance completing a large undertaking or tackling a smaller task that has been waiting on your to-do list, Make a Difference Day offers an opportunity to connect with volunteers who are ready to help.”

In previous years, volunteers have supported local nonprofits by loading supplies for community events, repainting offices, assembling furniture, power washing facilities and caring for animals, including goats and horses.

Participating organizations will create and oversee their projects, provide the necessary tools and supplies and guide volunteers on-site. The city will help promote project needs, recruit volunteers and coordinate event logistics.

Project applications are due by Friday, July 31. For more information and to apply, visit SantaClaritaVolunteers.com/Nonprofits.