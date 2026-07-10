Dr. Gene Dorio | Heat Waves Are No Joke

It was sad to hear that the recent heat wave in France resulted in the deaths of more than 1,000 citizens, with over 85% being older adults.

It could happen here in Santa Clarita.

We live in a desert environment and, as many residents know, we can experience triple-digit temperatures for many days, leaving all of us susceptible to dehydration, heatstroke and hyperthermia. You may look up the definitions of these diagnoses online.

There are many contributing factors, but seniors not only have pre-existing conditions, such as cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, but also might have less physiologic awareness to maintain their fluid balance.

Also, they rely on prescription medications such as diuretics (water pills) to maintain blood pressure and other bodily functions.

Therefore, here are a few suggestions to help you avoid becoming a statistic:

• Monitor the outside temperature daily, and since it is possible now, know when the hottest times of the day will be so you can stay indoors.

• Know your home’s indoor temperature to stay comfortable. Try not to skimp on electricity for your air conditioning during heat waves; use it judiciously during these times.

• Go to the mall, a movie theater, library, or senior center during the hottest parts of the day.

• Get a fan for your home, and even a pocket-sized one if you go outside.

• Wear a hat and light clothing if you venture outside.

• Minimize the time you spend outside, away from a cooler environment.

• Monitor your vital signs, including blood pressure, pulse and body temperature, while weighing yourself daily and writing the data in a diary.

• Talk to your doctor about your prescription medications and whether any of them might make you susceptible to heat-related problems.

• Of course, drink plenty of fluids while keeping a diary of your data so you can inform your doctors of any changes and symptoms you might have.

Finally, have a heightened awareness and carefully watch over your family, friends and neighbors so we can care for one another during these hot times.

Dr. Gene Dorio

Saugus