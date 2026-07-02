Friends of Castaic Lake celebrates Moonlight Madness fishing event 

News release

Friends of Castaic Lake welcomed 87 participants to its annual Moonlight Madness fishing event on June 27, bringing together anglers of all ages for an evening of fishing under the stars at Castaic Lake.

Participants enjoyed the unique opportunity to fish from both the shoreline and boats after sunset, creating a fun, family-friendly atmosphere, according to a news release from the nonprofit organization.

From first-time anglers to seasoned fishermen, attendees spent the evening casting lines, making memories, and experiencing Castaic Lake in a whole new light, the release said.

This year’s Moonlight Madness marks the first event in a three-part summer series, designed to give the community multiple opportunities to experience night fishing at Castaic Lake. Remaining events in the series are scheduled for Saturday, July 25, and Saturday, Aug. 29.

The festivities also extended beyond Moonlight Madness itself. On Friday, June 26, Friends of Castaic Lake partnered with the American Bass Association to host a night tournament directed by Craig Sutherland. The ABA has been running bass tournaments across the western United States since 1983 and previously worked with FOCL for over a decade in the early 2000s.

The tournament featured 31 teams, with nearly 17 pounds of bass taking first place and earning a $2,500 payout. A portion of the event proceeds supports both the American Bass Association and Friends of Castaic Lake.

“These events bring people together in a really special way,” Courtney Tole-Schmitz, president of Friends of Castaic Lake, said in the release. “Moonlight Madness is about creating memorable outdoor experiences, while also supporting the long-term care and enjoyment of Castaic Lake.”

Friends of Castaic Lake is a nonprofit volunteer organization dedicated to preserving, enhancing, and promoting Castaic Lake through community events, environmental stewardship, recreation, education, and volunteerism. Proceeds from events and tournaments directly support improvements and programs that benefit lake visitors.

For more information about Friends of Castaic Lake, upcoming events, volunteer opportunities, or sponsorships, visit www.castaiclake.com.