Jason Gibbs | Celebrating 250 Years of America, the Santa Clarita Way 

The Fourth of July has always been a special day in Santa Clarita. This year, that celebration carries even more meaning, as our nation will mark its 250th anniversary, a milestone that recognizes the sacrifices, achievements and shared ideals that have moved our nation forward. It is because of the men and women who serve that we have the freedoms and quality of life we all enjoy.

Here in Santa Clarita, we’re marking America’s birthday in a way that feels uniquely our own. Every year, thousands of neighbors line the streets of Old Town Newhall for one of our most beloved hometown traditions, the Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade. This year’s parade begins at 9 a.m., featuring the theme, “Celebrating 250 Years of America’s Freedom, its People, Places and History.” The parade will begin at the Newhall roundabout, travel along Main Street, continue west on Lyons Avenue to Orchard Village Road and conclude on Dalbey Drive.

Along the way, spectators will enjoy marching bands, Scout troops, classic cars, local organizations, hometown heroes and so many familiar faces from across the Santa Clarita Valley. I encourage everyone to arrive early, bring water, sunscreen, chairs and your patriotic spirit!

Lawn chairs line the sidewalks as the sun rises, and children wave their flags proudly from the curb. Families stake out their favorite spots, old friends catch up, and for a few wonderful hours, Main Street comes alive with red, white and blue. That’s the Santa Clarita I love, a city where people show up for each other, where community isn’t just a word but a way of life.

For those looking to start the day bright and early, the Independence Day Classic run is another great tradition that brings energy to the morning before the parade commences. Whether you are running, walking, finding the perfect spot along the way or cheering from the sidelines, I encourage everyone to plan ahead.

In addition to the exciting festivities, the Fourth of July is a time to express our gratitude. We honor the men and women who have served in our armed forces, the first responders who help keep us safe and the fallen heroes who have given their lives to protect ours. Their courage and commitment remind us that freedom is preserved by people willing to serve something greater than themselves. Santa Clarita is fortunate to be home to so many of these heroes, and on the 250th birthday of America, we honor them with full hearts and deep respect.

Make sure you take the time to honor our active-duty service members as you drive along the main thoroughfares in our city and view our Hometown Hero Banners and our Gold Star Banners proudly gracing the entryway to the Fallen Warriors Memorial Bridge.

After the parade, I hope residents will enjoy time with family, friends and neighbors. From backyard barbecues and pool days to quiet moments of reflection, the Fourth of July gives us a chance to appreciate the community we proudly call home.

End the day with a bang by attending the city’s professional fireworks show at the Valencia Town Center (24201 West Valencia Blvd.). The show is scheduled to begin at approximately 9:15 p.m., lighting up the night sky as the perfect finale to a day filled with patriotism and celebration.

This Independence Day, join your loved ones to pay tribute to this historic holiday the Santa Clarita way, with admiration, unity and pride.

Happy Fourth of July, Santa Clarita, and Happy 250th Birthday, America!

Councilman Jason Gibbs is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected].