Larry Moore | Let’s Not Argue About Semantics

OK, Gary Horton (commentary, June 24), let’s agree that Antifa is a fairly generalized term with very little real meaning. If you replace Antifa with Liberal Lunatic, it will all make sense. Liberal Lunatics do have a national organization.

Don’t believe me? Just look at the insane communist/socialist candidates that puppet master Zohran Mamdani ushered into Congress in New York. They are openly and proudly antisemitic, want to close all jails, get rid of all police, not arrest anyone for crime, not deport illegal murderers or rapists, abolish all borders, and hold Israel responsible for genocide. Liberal Lunatics sound like mainstream moderates in comparison.

When the Santa Clarita Valley’s own Liberal Lunatics gather at Valencia Boulevard and McBean Parkway, they are not all there with their ridiculous signs by chance. They organize through the internet and phone trees. Over and over, they protest things that don’t even exist like No Kings, Immigration and Customs Enforcement brutality, Israeli genocide, and fascism in our government.

Gary, how do you feel about Anti-Communist/Socialist? Would you support that movement? (This movement), which hates America, openly supports those failed doctrines. Do you think the people of Hungary, Romania, or Poland would support the party of Bernie Sanders, Zohran Mamdani, or Graham Platner?

God bless your uncle, Gary, who fought on Guadalcanal. He was part of the Greatest Generation. I’m sure he was proud of America and was willing to make the ultimate sacrifice in its defense. There is no doubt that he was anti-fascist. But would he support today’s (liberals) who wouldn’t celebrate America’s 250th birthday this July 4th because they hate our country?

Larry Moore

Valencia