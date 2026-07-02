Magic Mountain to host ‘Star-Spangled Nights’  

News release

Six Flags Magic Mountain will mark Independence Day with its annual “Star-Spangled Nights, a high-energy celebration combining thrill rides and a patriotic fireworks spectacular, according to a news release from the Valencia theme park.

The show runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday beginning at 9:50 p.m. each night at the park, located at 26101 Magic Mountain Parkway in Valencia, and is included with regular park admission.

Guests can enjoy a full day of attractions before the evening finale, with signature rides such as Goliath and Tatsu adding to the festive atmosphere, the release said.

The fireworks display will light up the sky with synchronized music and vibrant bursts of color, creating an immersive experience for all ages, according to the release.

Inside the park, prime viewing areas include Full Throttle Plaza, DC Universe, and Main Gate Plaza.

Fireworks displays are scheduled to continue at Magic Mountain every Friday night through Aug. 7.