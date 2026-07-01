National Parents’ Day celebration to honor Parents of the Year  

News release

Families, community leaders, educators and residents are invited to celebrate National Parents’ Day 2026 on Sunday, July 26, at 1:30 p.m. at the Old Town Newhall Library, 24500 Main St.

National Parents’ Day, established as the fourth Sunday of July, encourages private citizens, organizations and governmental and legislative bodies at the local, state and federal levels to recognize Parents’ Day through proclamations, activities and educational efforts in furtherance of recognizing, uplifting and supporting the role of parents in the rearing of their children.

This year’s public celebration will feature the presentation of the 2026 Parent of the Year Award, recognizing parents whose dedication, sacrifice, and commitment have made a meaningful impact on their family and community. The event will include entertainment, community recognition and light refreshments.

The event is sponsored by 11-year-old Charlie LeRoy, founder of Charlie Designs A Whole New World, a registered nonprofit organization. Her mission is to promote diversity and inclusion while teaching people that their uniqueness is what makes them special. Through her charitable work, public speaking, and community outreach, Charlie encourages kindness, acceptance, and the importance of social and emotional well-being, according to a news release on the event.

The event is open to the public, but space is limited. Guests are encouraged to RSVP in advance by email to Jamie LeRoy at [email protected].