‘Outdoor Explorer’ on exhibit at Valencia Library 

News release

The city of Santa Clarita is presenting “Outdoor Explorer,” a solo exhibition by Hannah Thoreson on display at the Santa Clarita Public Library Valencia Branch, 23743 Valencia Blvd., through Sept. 30.

This exhibition features a collection of watercolor and mixed media landscapes inspired by outdoor environments throughout the United States, said a news release from the city. “Through scenes ranging from expansive deserts to vibrant coastlines and quiet oases, the exhibition invites viewers to experience the natural world through curiosity, exploration and a deeper connection to the environment.”

Rather than depicting nature from the perspective of a distant observer, Thoreson’s work embraces the viewpoint of those who actively engage with the landscape through activities such as hiking, swimming, farming and exploring the outdoors, the release said.

“Blending artistic expression with scientific observation, her paintings reflect a growing appreciation for the environment while celebrating the diverse landscapes that shape our experiences,” said the release. “Each piece encourages viewers to see nature not only as a place of beauty, but as something to be experienced firsthand.”

Thoreson is a software developer, artist and explorer based in Los Angeles. Raised on a working farm in rural North Dakota, she developed a lifelong appreciation for the outdoors that continues to inspire her artwork today.

Through “Outdoor Explorer,” Thoreson encourages viewers of all ages to discover the beauty of the landscapes around them and reflect on their own relationship with the natural world.

To learn more about “Outdoor Explorer” and upcoming art opportunities with the city of Santa Clarita, visit SantaClaritaArts.com or contact Garrett Fagan at [email protected].