Paul Placek | Party Poopers

I participated in our 250th Independence Day parade and experienced the increased enthusiasm and energy of the crowd. There were numerous spontaneous chants of “USA! USA!” and singing “Happy Birthday, America!” The vibe was positive with nary a discouraging word.

This is opposite of Andrew Taban’s Democratic Voices column (July 7) which reflects more about the writer than the event itself.

As Abraham Lincoln said, “Most folks are as happy as they make up their minds to be.” You will be a party pooper if you go to a celebration determined not to have fun. If the community puts on a show to save the town, do not appoint yourself the chief critic.

July 4th is time to demonstrate love of country, celebrate our American freedom, progress and victories. Let us live the principles of our founding and history, be grateful and joyful rather than obsess on our problems.

Thanks to all who enjoyed the parade.

Paul Placek

Castaic