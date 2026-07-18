Robert Lamoureux | A primer on how to eliminate persistent smoke smell 

Question: I bought a home that I knew had a smoke smell but ﬁgured I could paint and make it go away. I painted the bedroom ﬁrst, hoping to be able to move in and continue on over time. Unfortunately, the bedroom still is holding the smoke smell and now I’m at a loss. I already removed the carpet and padding, and am not sure what to do. Any ideas?

— Chuck P.

Answer: Chuck, there is a primer that is needed and, in my experience, is the only way to clear the air. Kilz is the brand and you can use the Restoration or original — both should do the trick.

Fully cover all painted surfaces with this, then follow up with fresh paint. Once this is done, if there is still a smell, check the insulation in the attic. It could be old and holding the smell also. That is an expensive ﬁx, but keep it in mind if you continue having the problem. Best of luck — reach back out if you need additional help.

Robert Lamoureux has more than 40 years of experience as a general contractor, with separate licenses in electrical and plumbing contracting. He owns IMS Construction Inc. in Valencia. His opinions are his own, not necessarily those of The Signal. Opinions expressed in this column are not meant to replace the recommendations of a qualified contractor after that contractor has made a thorough visual inspection. Email questions to Robert at [email protected].