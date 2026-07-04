Robert Lamoureux | What causes random toilet sounds? 

Question: I’d like to know what causes a toilet to randomly make filling sounds. It isn’t constant, but it goes on and off. Is something wrong with it and if so, what can I do myself, instead of calling a plumber? Can an owner fix this on their own? Thank you for your help.

— Josh S.

Answer: Josh, absolutely, an owner can solve this problem. It is most likely one of a few problems: Either the rubber flapper at the bottom is failing, the chain could be tangled, or the flush valve is bad, misguiding the float.

Put a few drops of food coloring into the tank and see if it seeps into the bowl, as it does its random fill. If color enters the bowl, it’s clear that the flapper is bad and needs replacing. Inspect the flush valve for cracks, buildup of hard water deposits or anything out of the ordinary.

YouTube is an excellent source for walking you through the process. Big box stores carry replacement parts; just be sure you know the brand and model of the toilet you are working on, to be sure you’re acquiring proper parts.

Remove and replace like for like, and you should be good to go. Best of luck.

Robert Lamoureux has more than 40 years of experience as a general contractor, with separate licenses in electrical and plumbing contracting. He owns IMS Construction Inc. in Valencia. His opinions are his own, not necessarily those of The Signal. Opinions expressed in this column are not meant to replace the recommendations of a qualified contractor after that contractor has made a thorough visual inspection. Email questions to Robert at [email protected].