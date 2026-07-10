Ron Perry | Listen to These Four Men

Wake up, America! It is almost too late, unless we open our eyes now!

Maybe if we look to our history we might, just might, wake up in time!

Listen to these four men:

George Orwell (1903-1950): “The most effective way to destroy people is to deny and obliterate their own understanding of their history.”

Upton Sinclair (1878-1968): “The American people will take socialism, but they won’t take the label.”

Norman Mattoon Thomas (1884-1968): “The American people will never knowingly adopt socialism. But, under the name of liberalism, they will adopt every fragment of the socialist program, until one day America will be a socialist nation, without knowing how it happened.”

John F. Kennedy (1917-1963): “Let us not seek the Republican answer or the Democratic answer, but the right answer. Let us not seek to fix the blame for the past. Let us accept our own responsibility for the future.”

Zoran Mamdani (1991- ), mayor of New York: “I am Muslim. I am a democratic socialist. And most damning of all, I refuse to apologize for any of this.”

Wake up America!

Ron Perry

Canyon Country