Santa Clarita Regional Theatre presents ‘Frozen’ at the PAC 

News release

The Canyon Theatre Guild is presenting Santa Clarita Regional Theatre’s production of Disney’s “Frozen” at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons, opening Saturday.

“In the beautiful mountainous kingdom of Arendelle, Princesses Anna and Elsa grow up sheltered inside their castle, isolated from the world and increasingly distant from each other,” reads the CTG summary of the production. “When Elsa is crowned queen, the magical powers she’s desperately tried to conceal from her sister take control, and she flees into the mountains. As a ferocious winter descends on Arendelle, Anna sets off on an epic journey to find Elsa and bring her home – with the help of hardworking ice harvester Kristoff, his loyal reindeer Sven, and a happy-go-lucky snowman named Olaf.”

All performances are to take place at the PAC on the COC Valencia campus, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia. While the production is not part of the CTG season, all CTG season ticketholders can receive a $5 discount per season ticket by calling the box office at 661-799-2702 to reserve seats.

Performances are scheduled: 7 p.m. Saturdays, July 25 and Aug. 8; at 2 p.m. Saturdays, Aug. 1 and 15; and 2 p.m. Sundays, July 26, Aug. 2, 9 and 16.

Tickets ($15-32 adults, $10-29 juniors under 18 and seniors 62 and up) are available online at www.canyontheatre.org/frozen.