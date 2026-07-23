Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra seeks musicians 

News release

Local musicians are sought to join the Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra during its 2026-27 season. SCSO is seeking outstanding musicians to fill principal chair positions in bassoon, oboe, trombone, tuba and viola, according to a news release from the nonprofit orchestra organization.

Video auditions will be accepted through Aug. 15, the release said. Complete audition requirements and application details are available online at SCSOmusic.org.

“Know someone who would be a great fit? Help SCSO reach talented musicians by sharing this opportunity with your colleagues, teachers, students and fellow performers,” said the release.