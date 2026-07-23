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Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra seeks musicians 

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The Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra perform for guests at "The Romantic Symphony" at Canyon High School Performing Arts Center, Saturday, May 10, 2025. Kamryn Martell/The Signal
The Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra perform for guests at "The Romantic Symphony" at Canyon High School Performing Arts Center, Saturday, May 10, 2025. Kamryn Martell/The Signal
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News release 

Local musicians are sought to join the Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra during its 2026-27 season. SCSO is seeking outstanding musicians to fill principal chair positions in bassoon, oboe, trombone, tuba and viola, according to a news release from the nonprofit orchestra organization. 

Video auditions will be accepted through Aug. 15, the release said. Complete audition requirements and application details are available online at SCSOmusic.org. 

“Know someone who would be a great fit? Help SCSO reach talented musicians by sharing this opportunity with your colleagues, teachers, students and fellow performers,” said the release.  

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News Release

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