Shakespeare Festival returns to Newhall 

News release

The Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival is back at The Main (24266 Main St., Old Town Newhall) for the rest of July, featuring productions that honor William Shakespeare while celebrating and promoting local artists, according to a news release from the city of Santa Clarita.

The Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival aims to engage our community through classic plays, new and reimagined works and original adaptations while bringing an array of opportunities to local artists, performers and craftsmen, the release said.

The festival kicked off with performances of “Unsweet Perdition,” an original play by Evan Spreen, presented in collaboration with Fierce & Purple Creative. This original play was described as a 90-minute fever dream that blends dream logic realism, ritualistic poetry and dissolving memories.

Theater-goers can catch “Mis Escritos” at The Main this weekend, Friday through Sunday, as a part of the Latine Fest, presented by the Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival. Shows are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $9.58 for students and seniors and $13.80 for general admission.

“Mis Escritos,” written by Angel Miguel Lopez and produced in collaboration with CholaVision Productions, explores the intersection between art and life in East Los Angeles.

The festival concludes with Shakespeare’s war drama, “Coriolanus,” running from Friday, July 31, through Sunday, Aug. 2 at The Main. Shows are 7 p.m. July 31 and Aug. 1, and 2 p.m. Aug. 1 and 2. The play follows an arrogant war hero whose pride ultimately leads to him seeking revenge against his homeland. Admission to “Coriolanus” is free.

For more information on these productions and the Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival, visit AtTheMain.org or SCShakespeareFest.org.