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Solo vehicle crash leads to DUI investigation 

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Sergio Diez for the Signal.
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A 31-year-old Canyon Country man, who is suspected of driving under the influence, collided with a tree Saturday morning in a solo vehicle crash, according to Shirley Miller, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. 

According to Miller, the incident occurred at 6:05 a.m. on Newhall Avenue and Canyon Crest Drive. The driver, who appeared to be inebriated, was transported for treatment of his injuries, according to Miller. The vehicle is described as a sedan.  

The driver has not yet been detained, according to Miller, and a DUI investigation is underway.  

The extent of the man’s injuries is not known. No other injuries were reported. 

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Habeba Mostafa

Habeba Mostafa is a staff reporter and photographer for The Santa Clarita Valley Signal. Having received her undergraduate degree from UCLA and her graduate degree from Cal State Northridge, she has experience in writing, photographing and creating social media content for CSUN's official platforms. She also interned at Fox Entertainment. Have a story? Email her at [email protected].

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