Solo vehicle crash leads to DUI investigation 

A 31-year-old Canyon Country man, who is suspected of driving under the influence, collided with a tree Saturday morning in a solo vehicle crash, according to Shirley Miller, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

According to Miller, the incident occurred at 6:05 a.m. on Newhall Avenue and Canyon Crest Drive. The driver, who appeared to be inebriated, was transported for treatment of his injuries, according to Miller. The vehicle is described as a sedan.

The driver has not yet been detained, according to Miller, and a DUI investigation is underway.

The extent of the man’s injuries is not known. No other injuries were reported.