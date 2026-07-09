Stuart Waxman | Responsibility vs. Childlike Wonder

It has been suggested that those who oppose the use of illegal fireworks should consider the facts that we loved fireworks when we were children, and we did not consider our dogs’ welfare when we were enjoying those fireworks. Those people are correct. However, there is now a difference. The difference is that the wonder of childhood has been replaced with responsible reasoning and appropriate conduct.

We celebrate our country on Independence Day. Our country is a representative democracy. It is based on law. The fireworks law is not intended to ruin our good time. It is intended to protect us. Those who think it is acceptable to disregard the law just so they can see the pretty, shiny lights and listen to the big booms remain childlike in their rationale, and they turn their backs on the tenets of our nation, specifically, the laws designed to protect us. Yet, those people feel wronged if they become the victim of a crime. This is selective compliance with the law. It sets a poor example regarding civic responsibility for our children.

Those who set off fireworks in Los Angeles County openly defy the law and act in total disregard of their neighbors. They seem to feel entitled regardless of what the law provides, but they would also likely feel entitled if we treated them as they treat us.

Some of those who use illegal fireworks argue that those who complain that their pets are terrorized by the illegal fireworks should leave their homes and take their pets someplace quiet. People who respect the law should not be the people who must leave their homes and go to a quiet place so those who disrespect the law can continue their illegal activity unabated. Even if it were otherwise, those who are too sick or too elderly to travel out of town in holiday traffic should not be forced to suffer at the hands of a selfish few, and no one should be forced from his or her home when that home is particularly vulnerable to fire from illegal fireworks. Instead, those who disrespect the law should go someplace where their illegal activity is legal. I believe one such place is Ventura County. By doing so, everyone gets what they want, and the law remains sacrosanct.

As for those who set off illegal fireworks to purportedly honor tradition, the tradition should be limited to themselves and should not be imposed on those who choose not to join them whether because the tradition has since become illegal or for another reason.

Some say calling the police to report illegal fireworks is futile because the police do not care. Regardless of whether the police care, they do not have time to respond to every call on Independence Day, while the offense is occurring. To make it more complex, the illegal activity is too random for every incident to be reported.

In my opinion, those who want the fireworks laws enforced cannot prevail alone. They can do so only by uniting and collectively calling for action from the City Council, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, and/or the state Legislature. Voices are louder when used collectively. Then, let those who terrorize our pets, force our veterans to endure post-traumatic stress disorder episodes, harass the sick and the elderly, and jeopardize our homes, justify their actions.

Perhaps, with stiffer fines and/or mandatory incarceration for the use of illegal fireworks, respect for the law can be restored.

Stuart Waxman

Santa Clarita