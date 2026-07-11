Suzette Martinez Valladares | America Turns 250 and I Still Believe in its Promise

Two hundred and 50 years ago, this country made a promise to the world: life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Not for the privileged few, but for every American willing to dream, work and build a better future.

As the granddaughter of immigrants who believed in that promise enough to build their lives around it, the Fourth of July has always meant something deeply personal to me. The fireworks, the flags, the family gathered, it all connects me to something bigger than politics and bigger than any one holiday. It reminds me of the miracle that is America.

But today, too many Californians feel shut out of that promise. They feel priced out, left behind, and forgotten. That is why I have never been more determined to fight for a California where the American Dream is not just a memory, but a reality within reach for every family.

A new Gallup poll found that, for the first time on record, fewer than six in 10 Americans say they are proud to be American. Only 41% say they are extremely proud as our nation celebrates its 250th birthday. That is more than a poll number. It is a warning sign.

The frustrations are real. I hear about them every day. Families are struggling with the rising cost of living. Small businesses are carrying heavier burdens. Communities do not always feel as safe as they should. And too often, Sacramento feels disconnected from the very people who live with the consequences of its decisions.

I understand why pride is slipping for some. I hear it throughout Senate District 23 from parents, business owners, veterans and workers who do everything right yet still wonder whether the dream is slipping away. But I refuse to give in to cynicism, and I hope you won’t, either.

I believe in the promise of America, not because everything is fine, and certainly not because California is living up to its full potential today. I believe in America because of what it was built to be, and because I have seen with my own eyes what happens when people refuse to quit.

I have seen it in the immigrant baker who opens his doors before 3 every morning. He fought to keep his business alive through COVID, and today he is opening his second bakery.

I have seen it in the young woman who grew up in foster care and, through grit and determination, is now building a successful law practice.

I have seen it in the young couple helping working families build financial security, showing people who never imagined investing that they can plan for a future they once thought was out of reach.

I have seen it in the single mother who built a life through relentless hard work, balancing a bakery, a real estate career, and a career in radio because she believed tomorrow could be better than today.

That is America. That is the American Dream. And it is still alive.

As a Latina who has had the honor of serving my community as a state senator, leading nonprofit organizations, and owning a small business, I know what this country’s promise means firsthand. The idea that where you begin does not determine where you can end up is America’s greatest promise. It was true for families like mine, and it remains true for millions of families today. That story is worth fighting for.

When I look across Santa Clarita, the Antelope Valley, the Victor Valley, and our mountain communities, I see that story playing out every single day.

I see the men and women at Edwards Air Force Base and across the Antelope Valley who continue to raise their right hand and serve a cause greater than themselves because they believe this country is worth defending. We recently lost some of those remarkable service members. Their absence is deeply felt, but their example will never be forgotten.

The American Dream has to be affordable to be attainable. Families should be able to buy a home, start a business, raise children, retire with dignity, and not spend every day wondering if they will ever catch up.

Safety has to mean more than a slogan. Opportunity must show up in people’s everyday lives, in their children’s classrooms, in their paychecks, in their neighborhoods, and in their ability to build something they can one day pass on to the next generation.

That is what I wake up fighting for every day.

Join me in choosing hope. Not the kind that pretends everything is fine, but the kind that looks honestly at what is broken and says, “We can fix this.”

Let us remember that our greatest strength has never been that we are perfect. Our strength is that every generation has believed enough in this country to leave it better than they found it.

That responsibility now belongs to us.

To every family in Senate District 23: I see you. I hear you. And I will continue showing up every day because I believe the best days of this community, this state, and this great country are still ahead of us.

As we celebrated our nation’s 250th birthday, I hope you took time to embrace your family, honor those who sacrificed for our freedom, and reflect on the miracle that made America the greatest nation on Earth.

May God bless you and your families, and may God continue to bless the United States of America.

Suzette Martinez Valladares represents the Santa Clarita Valley in the state Senate.“Right, Here Right Now” appears Saturdays and rotates among local Republicans.