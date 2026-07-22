The Savvy Senior | Doctor Visits Without the Drive: How Medicare Covers Telehealth

Dear Savvy Senior,

I don’t drive much anymore, so getting to the doctor can be a hassle. They suggested telehealth visits, but I’m not very tech-savvy. How does Medicare cover these kinds of appointments?

— Trying to Keep Up

Dear Trying,

You’re certainly not alone. Many older adults are running into the same issue. Getting to appointments is not as easy as it used to be, and the idea of using technology for doctor visits can feel a little intimidating at first.

The good news is that telehealth has made it much easier to get care without leaving home, and it’s usually much simpler to use than people expect. Medicare covers many of these services, too, making it easier to stay connected with your health care providers. Here’s a look at how it works and what Medicare pays for.

What is telehealth?

Telehealth is simply a way to see or talk to your doctor from home using a phone, tablet or computer. Visits can be done by video, where you and your doctor can see and talk to each other, or sometimes by a regular phone call.

And don’t worry, you don’t need to be a tech expert. Many doctor’s offices use simple systems and will walk you through it step by step. In some cases, all you have to do is click a link they send you or answer your phone at the scheduled time.

It’s also important to understand that telehealth visits are not just quick chats. They are considered full medical appointments. Your doctor can go over symptoms, review medications, discuss test results and recommend treatment, much like an in-person visit.

Does Medicare cover it?

Yes, Medicare does cover many telehealth services. While telehealth has been part of Medicare for years, it was expanded significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic so people could safely get care from home. Those expanded benefits are still in place today.

Right now, Medicare allows you to receive telehealth services from home no matter where you live. Covered visits include a wide range of care, such as reviewing lab results, managing prescriptions, routine checkups, preventive screenings and even evaluating minor illnesses like colds, coughs or infections. In many cases, follow-up visits and ongoing care for chronic conditions can also be handled this way.

Another big plus is flexibility. If you are not comfortable with video or do not have internet access, some telehealth visits can still be done using just a regular phone call. And it is not limited to your primary doctor. Many types of health care providers can offer telehealth services.

What’s ahead?

Here’s where things get a little uncertain. The expanded telehealth coverage that began during the pandemic is not permanent, at least not yet.

Under current law, these broader telehealth benefits are set to continue through Dec. 31, 2027. After that, Medicare will likely scale back coverage to more limited rules unless Congress steps in and extends the changes.

Even so, some telehealth services are expected to continue long-term. Mental and behavioral health care, diabetes education, nutrition therapy and certain dialysis-related visits should still be covered. Audio-only phone visits for mental health care are also expected to remain available.

If you are curious about telehealth, start by calling your doctor’s office and asking what options they offer. They can guide you through the process and help you feel comfortable before your first appointment.

It may feel unfamiliar at first, but many people find that once they try telehealth, it’s a simple and convenient way to stay on top of their health, especially when getting to appointments is difficult.

Send your questions or comments to [email protected], or to Savvy Senior, P.O. Box 5443, Norman, OK 73070.