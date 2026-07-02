WiSH Education Foundation to present SCV Music Festival 

News release

The WiSH Education Foundation invites the community to an evening of live music, collaboration and philanthropy at the SCV Music Festival on Friday, Aug. 28, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the California Institute of the Arts Amphitheatre in Valencia.

“Known for its high-energy, collaborative format, the SCV Music Festival brings together a dynamic group of talented musicians to perform an exciting mix of crowd-favorite songs,” said a news release from the nonprofit foundation.

This year’s performers include (as of press time) the local Nomad & Lola, Nate Morton (“The Voice,” Pink, Miley Cyrus), Derek Frank (Shania Twain, Gwen Stefani, Melissa Etheridge), Jessy Fury, Maiya Sykes (Black Eyed Peas, Michael Bublé), Stefano (Babyface, “American Idol”), Adelaide Pilar (Andy Grammar, Mariachi Divas), Ronnie Gutierrez (“Tonight Show,” Maria Carey, Michael Bolton) and Zimi.

Guests will have a variety of ticket options to choose from, including VIP tables, reserved seating tiers, cocktail tables and lawn seating. Food and beverages, including beer and wine, will be available for prepurchase and on site.

Proceeds from the SCV Music Festival directly support the WiSH Education Foundation’s mission to fund critical programs and resources for the over 20,000 students in the William S. Hart Union High School District, helping bridge the gap in state education funding and enriching opportunities in academics, arts, wellness, special education and more, the release said.

Organizations and individuals interested in becoming sponsors can contact WiSH at [email protected] for more information.

Tickets ($50-$100) will be available by July 15. Up-to-date details and ticket purchase information can be found at www.wisheducationfoundation.org/scv-music-festival. CalArts is located at 24700 McBean Parkway, Valencia.