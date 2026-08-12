Karen Geller-Shinn | Don’t Forget the Caller

Many thanks for featuring our American folkdance and the Sierra Hillbillies’ Ohana Hawaiian Luau Dance on page 4 of your Aug. 4 issue. You failed to mention the Arizona caller, Rick Gittleman, who is shown holding the microphone on the right side of the second row of photos. The club took its name because they had taken classes in the clubhouse of the Sierra Hills development in Canyon Country.

The Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance Club will celebrate its 59th anniversary with a dance on Sept. 13, with Mike Kellogg calling squares and Cindy Mower cuing rounds. The club teaches square dance through the Santa Clarita Parks and Recreation Department with a new class beginning Sept. 8. Janienne Kellogg is the instructor.

Karen Geller-Shinn

Santa Clarita