Rick Barker | The Point Is … 

In re: Jack Crawford, “Explaining the Voter ID Objections,” letters, June 16.

Mr. Crawford’s attempt to counter previous letters by me and others conveniently leaves out one of the many objections to ballots and elections in this state, which is the entire process does not adequately address fraudulent votes being accepted and counted.

Believe it or not, one of the accepted forms of identification to register to vote in California is a health club membership card! This is easily verified with an online search.

And I’m assuming (always dangerous) that everyone with access to a TV or news website has seen the coverage of all of the commercial truck drivers licenses handed out in California to non-U.S. residents, illegal residents and even to people who do not read, write or understand the English language. All of those drivers licenses would meet the requirements to register to vote and cast a ballot and those ballots would be among the ballots counted in elections and also in any recounts and it escapes me how they could or would be separated from the actual “legal” voters’ ballots since they do not specify the citizenship or lack of same for the holder, and since that question is not required how could anyone really know how many of these people are voting?

This is exactly the type of stuff that causes all of the speculation concerning the legitimacy of elections in this state, and obviously in a state totally run and controlled by one political party, those objections will be coming from the other party who lost an election since there would be no reason to object if you won!

Democrats in this state claim that they want more people to be able to register and vote but can anyone with an IQ above room temperature claim that they would want this if the people doing that voted for Republicans?

Rick Barker

Valencia