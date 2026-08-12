Sharlene Johnson | Building Futures Via Workforce Education

One of the greatest strengths of a community college is its ability to respond to the needs of students and the communities it serves. At College of the Canyons, that means creating educational opportunities that lead to meaningful careers while helping regional industries develop the skilled workforce they need to thrive and remain competitive.

That is why we are deeply grateful for The Eli and Edythe Broad Foundation’s $1.1 million investment in our Advanced Technology Center. Beyond its generosity, this support reflects a shared belief in the power of education to transform lives, strengthen communities and expand economic opportunity.

This gift represents confidence in a vision that places students at the center of workforce development and recognizes the important role community colleges play in preparing the next generation of technicians, innovators and industry leaders.

As workforce needs continue to evolve, employers across Los Angeles County are seeking individuals with specialized skills in areas such as advanced manufacturing, network technologies, welding and robotics. These fields offer strong career prospects, competitive wages and opportunities for long-term professional growth. At the same time, many students are looking for educational pathways that provide a clear connection between classroom learning and real-world careers.

The Advanced Technology Center was created to help bridge that gap.

Since opening in its interim facility in 2023, the ATC has provided students with access to hands-on training aligned with industry demands. Programs in advanced manufacturing, including computer numerical control production, offer students opportunities to earn industry-recognized credentials while building practical skills that can lead directly to employment or continued education.

The Broad Foundation’s investment helps us build upon that momentum. The funding supports program expansion, curriculum development and enrollment growth, allowing the college to reach more students and strengthen pathways into high-demand careers. Just as importantly, it supports our effort to remain responsive to changing workforce needs and emerging technologies.

What makes this partnership especially meaningful is its focus on students long before they arrive on a college campus.

A portion of the funding supports career coaches and counselors embedded at seven William S. Hart Union High School District campuses. These professionals help students explore career options, understand educational pathways, and connect their interests to future opportunities. For many young people, navigating decisions about college and careers can feel overwhelming. Access to individualized guidance can make all the difference.

By helping students better understand the opportunities available through career education, we are creating a more seamless transition from high school to college and ultimately into the workforce. These efforts can increase confidence, remove uncertainty, and ensure students see a future that is both attainable and rewarding.

When educational institutions, philanthropic organizations and industry leaders align around a common goal, remarkable things happen. Students gain access to training and support. Employers benefit from a stronger talent pipeline. Communities benefit from economic growth and increased opportunities. Everyone has a role to play, and everyone shares in the outcome.

The Broad Foundation recognized that potential when it chose to invest in the ATC. Its support demonstrates an understanding that workforce development is not simply about filling jobs. It is about opening doors for individuals and families while helping entire regions remain competitive and prosperous.

Plans for a permanent ATC on the college’s Valencia campus call for creating a state-of-the-art home for advanced manufacturing, welding, robotics and related programs. The planned 81,000-square-foot facility will provide expanded instructional space, modern equipment and opportunities for collaboration across disciplines. More importantly, it will create an environment where students develop the skills, confidence and experience needed to succeed in an increasingly technology-driven economy.

Every student who earns a certificate, launches a career, or discovers a passion through these programs becomes part of the broader story this investment helps make possible.

As board president, I am continually inspired by the generosity of individuals and organizations that believe in the mission of COC. Their support helps us think bigger, innovate more boldly, and create opportunities that change lives.

On behalf of the COC board of trustees, I offer sincere thanks to The Eli and Edythe Broad Foundation for its partnership and commitment to student success. This investment is already helping shape the future of workforce education in our region, and its benefits will be felt for years to come.

Most importantly, it serves as a powerful reminder that when we invest in students, we invest in the future of our entire community.

Sharlene Johnson serves as president of the Santa Clarita Community College District board of trustees, which oversees College of the Canyons.