Hart begins season 2-0 with road win over Newbury Park

By Matt Lechuga

For The Signal

A week of unknowns and adversity didn’t faze the Hart Hawks as they ground their way to a 21-10 victory over host Newbury Park on Friday.

The Hawks start the season 2-0 for the first time under head coach Jake Goossen-Brown, their first 2-0 start since the 2023-24 season.

“I think our guys played their tails off,” said Goosen-Brown. “We come here, the power goes out, and we didn’t have a scoreboard last week. So we almost had two weeks with no scoreboard. The kids fought through a lot of adversity this week, and they fought through a lot of adversity in the game. We had things not go our way tonight, and we were still able to come away with a win.”

Heat advisories disrupted Hart’s practice schedule leading up to the game, and then late Friday, news broke that Newbury Park senior starting quarterback Aiden Tasci would miss the game with an injury. That meant the Hawks would get their first look at Newbury’s freshman starting quarterback Daniel Tromello on the field.

Hart opened the game with an extended, 17-play drive capped by a 1-yard dive by senior running back Josh Rogozik. A roughing the kicker penalty when the Hawks were backed up on fourth and 19 revived the stalled opening drive.

Rogozik scored all of the Hawks’ touchdowns, finishing with 27 yards and two scores on the ground and 45 yards and a touchdown through the air.

“I’m a little tired, but I’m feeling great,” said Rogozik. “We were the underdogs in this game, so we were really grateful to come out here and get a dub.”

After going three and out on their opening drive, the Panther offense was gifted another chance when Matix Frithsmith fumbled the ball back to them. Five plays later Newbury’s Tyler Stromsoe found his way into the end zone from 2 yards out, tying the game at 7-7.

The teams traded turnovers until Hart retook the lead for good with just over two and a half minutes to play in the half when junior quarterback Camren Ketner hit Rogozik on a swing pass up the left sideline that he took 39 yards for the score, barely reaching the front pylon as he was taken down, giving the Hawks a 14-7 lead.

“We had an adverse week,” he said. “We had situations every day, moving practice back, or trying to get practice at COC but it just didn’t work out. So we just had to adapt but we made the best of it.”

Newbury closed the gap with a 23-yard field goal to make it 14-10 just before the half, but couldn’t capitalize on its first possession of the third quarter.

A Panther pass interference penalty helped extend Hart’s opening possession of the second half and was immediately followed by a 35-yard bomb from Ketner to Frithsmith that brought the Hawks to the 1-yard line, where Rogozik took it in for his third and final touchdown of the game for the final score of 21-10.

“You know Matix is a superstar, right, so he’s going to be a distraction wherever he goes,” said Rogozik. “So when he’s on the field it opens things up for me. And without the O-line we would be nothing. They put their heads down and drive us through.”

Hart will look to keep its early-season winning streak alive next week at home against Pacifica.