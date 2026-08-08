Rick Barker | Get Your Facts Straight 

In re: Max Morgan, “Another Volley in Uniform Debate,” letters, July 17.

The court case Max Morgan cites has absolutely nothing to do with the wearing of military uniforms by veterans on Memorial Day and Veterans Day, which was the focus of my letter where I correctly quoted and supplied the wording showing the FACT that wearing non-dress uniforms and sporting long hair and beards is specifically NOT allowed on those two national holidays.

United States v. Alvarez , the case Max erroneously cites, was a 2012 U.S. Supreme Court case that struck down the Stolen Valor Act of 2005 as unconstitutional because it violated the First Amendment by criminalizing false claims about receiving military medals, which I never accused anyone of doing in my letter.

Rick Barker

Valencia